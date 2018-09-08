The defense department will follow the Supreme Court decision on the petition filed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV to stop his arrest.

“The Department of National Defense (DND) has received a report that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed a petition for certiorari, prohibition and injunction with a prayer for the issuance of a temporary restraining order,” the DND said in a statement issued Friday.

“The DND respects the judicial process and will defer to the decision of the court on the matter,” it added.

The DND issued its statement a day after Trillanes, through his lawyer, filed the petition before the Supreme Court.

Following the filing of his petition before the SC, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it will defer commenting on the merits of the case against Trillanes but noted that the military is in the process of constituting the General Court Martial in compliance with the proclamation issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31.

“The AFP is mindful that Sen. Trillanes IV has filed his petition before the Supreme Court. We will defer commenting on the merits of the case in deference to the sub judice rule,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said.

“The AFP as an institution is united and committed to the chain of command and the rule of law,” he said.

Following the publication of the presidential proclamation that revoked the amnesty granted for Trillanes, the military and police went to the Senate to arrest Trillanes but Senate President Tito Sotto said the Upper House has placed Trillanes in its custody.

It can be recalled that the DND said Trillanes will be detained at the custodial center of the AFP in Camp Aguinaldo once he is arrested by government forces. Robina Asido/DMS