Two robbery suspects were killed in an encounter with police in Laguna on Wednesday night.

Supt. Chitadel Carandang Gaoiran, public information office chief of the Calabarzon regional police, said one of the two female robbery victims asked patrolling cops for help in the vicinity of Brgy. Bucal, Calamba City around 9:40 pm.

Gaoiran said based on initial report the victims were going to their residence after coming from thurch when the robbery suspects, riding a motorcycle, approached the victims.

“Suspects declared hold up and at gun point forcibly took their valuable items then fled on motorcycle towards unknown direction,” she said.

“Victims sought the assistance of patrolling motorcops (who) chanced upon the suspects who immediately fired on the responding police officers that resulted to armed encounter,” he added.

She said authorities’ recovered the stolen items.

Gaoiran said other items, including five plastic medium sachet suspected shabu, two firearms of unknown caliber, five pieces of 5.56 live ammo, cash of different denomination and motorcyle used by the suspects were recovered by responding policemen. Robina Asido/DMS