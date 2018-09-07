Thirty-four persons were arrested by police for remaining seated in a movie house while the Philippine national anthem was being played in Lemery, Batangas.

Senior Superintendent Edwin Quilates, Batangas provincial police director, said the 19 women and 15 men violated Republic Act 8491, the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines , which says Filipinos must stand at attention when the national anthem is played in public.

"They did not stand at attention and disrespected the Philippine national anthem," said Quilates in a text message.

The 34 persons were seated when the national anthem was played on the screen before the movie "The How's of Us"at Xentro Mall in Barangay Malinis at 2 pm.

A surveillance video and photos of the spot report were submitted by Chief Inspector Alfie Salang, officer-in-charge of the Lemery Municipal Police Station to the Batangas provincial police. DMS