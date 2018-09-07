The second French made 24-meter fast patrol boat of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) arrived in Subic port last Monday, a Coast Guard official said Thursday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the patrol boat which was built by French shipbuilder Ocea will be named BRP Pangalao.

"The patrol boat which runs up to 28 knots will boost the rapid deployment capability of the PCG in enforcing maritime regulations and responding to accidents at sea," he said.

Balilo said the vessel, with body number 2402, will be commissioned with BRP Boracay (2401) during the PCG anniversary celebration on October 17.

BRP Boracay is the first unit of fast patrol boat delivered in the country last month.

A total of four units of 24-meter fast patrol boat will be acquired for the Philippine Coast Guard under the Department of Transportation Philippine Ports and Coast Capability Development Project.

Balilo said the third and fourth 24-meter fast patrol boat under the project is scheduled to be delivered in the Philippines on November while the 82-meter offshore patrol vessel is scheduled to be delivered on August 2019. Robina Asido/DMS