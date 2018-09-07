The Philippines and Jordan signed on Thursday five bilateral agreements to further boost relations of the two countries.

Jordan has also promised to provide the Philippines with two Cobra attack helicopters to be delivered by July next year, Special Assistant to the President Christopher "Bong" Go said.

Before the delivery of the helicopters, Filipino pilots will undergo first training, he added.

One of the agreements signed was the memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation between the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and the Department of National Defense of the Philippines.

The other agreements between the two countries were the following:

* MOU on political consultations signed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano and his counterpart, Ayman Safadi;

*Agreement between the Jordan Maritime Commission and the Maritime Industry Authority of the Philippines concerning the recognition of certificates under the terms of the 1978 STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers) Convention inked by Philippine Ambassador to Jordan Akmad Atlah Sakkam and Director General of the Jordan Maritime Commission Salah Ali Abu Afifeh;

* Cooperation framework for employment of domestic workers and MOU on labor cooperation signed by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III and his counterpart, Samir Murad; and

*MOU between the Jordan Investment Commission and the Board of Investments of the Philippines signed by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and his counterpart, Muhannad Shehadeh.

Duterte has been on an official visit to Jordan after his four-day trip to Israel. Celerina Monte/DMS