Malacanang is extending its prayers for the Japanese people following a strong earthquake that hit Hokkaido early Thursday morning.

"Our prayers to the people of Japan who were affected by a powerful magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck their northern region this morning," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said the government has been checking on the situation of the Filipinos in Japan to ensure their safety.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) continues to monitor the situation and stays in touch with the leaders of the Filipino community in Hokkaido to check the condition of our kababayans there and ensure that every one is safe and accounted for," Roque said.

Over a hundred people were reported injured, while dozens were missing after some houses were buried due to landslides following the powerful earthquake early Thursday near Sapporo, Hokkaido's main city. Celerina Monte/DMS