A police officer was killed in Pasay City on Tuesday afternoon.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District (SPD), said the victim was Police Inspector Allan Ortega, 47, a resident of no. 333 Tramo Riverside, Brgy 156 Zone 16, Pasay City.

She said Ortega was deputy commander of Libertad Police Community Precinct (PCP) under the Pasay City Police Station.

Tecson said based on initial report the shooting incident occurred southbound of Andrews Avenue near Gate 2 of LRT Depot, Brgy 190, Pasay City around 3:30 pm.

"The victim was then driving his owner type jeep and cruising along Andrews Avenue when suddenly, unidentified suspect/s appeared and repeatedly shot him," she said.

Tecson said the gunman fled.

Ortega was rushed by the Pasay City Rescue Team to San Juan De Dios Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival at about 5:35 pm.

Tecson said the victim sustained four gunshot wounds on the left side of his face.

She said police are conducting investigation to determine the motive and suspects. Robina Asido/DMS