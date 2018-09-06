The Philippine Navy is set to conduct a “comprehensive investigation” on the grounding of BRP Gregorio Del Pilar at Hasa-Hasa Shoal.

“The ship is on their way to Subic (Bay in Zambales)... a comprehensive investigation will be undertaken by the Navy,” Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Robert Empedrad said Wednesday.

Empedrad said the BRP Gregorio del Pilar, the Philippine Navy's flagship, will be repaired in Subic where it is expected to arrive by Friday.

“The ship is still underway, while the ship is pulled (by the tugboats) there is a small flooding, so the ship crew were able to address that under the guidance of the commanding officer,” he said.

“Definitely she is not (in) operation because one of her propellers was removed, because FF15 (BRP Gregorio del Pilar) is due for repair anyway. So when it arrives in Subic it is scheduled for dry docking and repair by the shipyard there,” he added.

It can be recalled that BRP Gregorio del Pilar was removed from the Hasa-Hasa Shoal in the West Philippine Sea before midnight on Monday. It ran aground while conducting routine patrol in the area on August 29.

BRP Gregorio del Pilar is the first Hamilton Class Cutter acquired for the Philippine Navy.

This was formerly the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Hamilton. It was formally commissioned to the Philippine Navy Service on December 2011. Robina Asido/DMS