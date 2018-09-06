A town mayor in Cebu who is said to be the government's list of local politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs was shot dead inside the municipal hall early Wednesday.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Central Visayas regional police spokesman, said Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco, a resident of Brgy Langin was killed by unidentified armed men inside his office in Barangay Poblacion, Ronda around 1:30 am.

Tolentin said the incident was reported to the police by two watchmen of Ronda municipality.

“Two job order watchmen of Ronda municipality reported at this (police) station and informed that four unidentified persons suddenly appeared on board a white van and pointed (an) unknown caliber of firearm (at them) and instructed them to drop on the ground,” he said.

“After a second, a burst of fire was heard from the mayor’s office and then after the unidentified persons left they (watchmen immediately went to the mayor’s office and saw blooded body of Mayor Mariano Blanco and immediately reported to this station,” he added.

Supt. Janet Rafter, Cebu provincial police office public information officer said Blanco has been sleeping in his office in the past month.

She said Blanco was rushed to Barili District Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival by a doctor.

Rafter said police are conducting pursuit operation against the suspects and investigators are trying to determine the motive.

Rafter said one of the motives being considered is the possible involvement of Blanco on illegal drugs.

“Actually (the motive is still) under investigation but were looking at possible motives here, because Mayor Blanco was publicly named by President Rodrigo Duterte before for involvement on illegal drugs,” she said.

“His nephew John Ungab, vice mayor of Ronda, he was also killed by gunshot,” she added. Robina Asido/ DMS