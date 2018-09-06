The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is eyeing to hold the plebiscite for the new Bangsamoro Organic Law early next year, an official said.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said as of Tuesday, Comelec was planning to hold the referendum on January 21.

"That's the latest date from Comelec," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro in Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on July 27.

Under the law, the territories that will be part of the BARMM will be determined in a plebiscite that will be held not earlier than 90 days or later than 150 days after the effectivity of the law. Celerina Monte/DMS