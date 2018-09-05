One drug suspect was killed while two others were arrested in a law enforcement operation in Sultan Kudarat early Tuesday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the fatality was Emar Jhon Kasim Samadalan and the arrested suspects were Marcelito Bibat, and Marcelino Bibat.

Encinas said the suspects were neutralized when the operatives of 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade and Lambayong police served search warrants in Barangay Pimnalayan, Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat around 1:30 am.

“While the operatives where conducting search operation, the suspects opened fire with handguns,” he said.

“The operatives retaliated and hit Emar John Kasim Samadalan, one of the subjects of search warrants, who died while being rushed to the hospital,” he added.

Encinas said operatives seized 16 small plastic sachets and one big sachet of suspected shabu, two plastic sachets of marijuana, one homemade Uzi submachine gun, magazine and ammunition from the suspects.

“The suspects were taken into custody by the Lambayong PNP and criminal charges will be filed against them,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS