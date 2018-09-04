Two alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in a 45-minute encounter with government troops in Aurora Province on Sunday afternoon.

1Lt. Catherine Hapin, public affairs office chief of the Army’s 7th Infantry Division, said the firefight occurred at the vicinity of Barangay Villa, Maria Aurora, Aurora Province around 3:45 pm.

Hapin said a platoon acted on a report from residents of Ma. Aurora regarding extortion and harassments of a rebel group in their locality.

“Intense firefight broke out when the platoon encountered around 20 Communist Party of the Philippines ? New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) terrorists,” she said.

Hapin said government forces recovered one M653 rifle and one M16 rifle with an attached (M203) grenade launcher. “No one was hurt from the government troops,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS