A passenger ferry going to Cebu with 124 passengers on board caught fire on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo said the fire engulfed MV Liteferry while it was about 300 meters away from Argao Pier at around 11:45 am.

Balilo said no one from the ship's 97 passengers and 27 crew members were hurt as they were immediately rescued.

The fire was declared out at around 2pm.

Investigation has been launched to determine the damage and cause of fire. Ella Dionisio/DMS