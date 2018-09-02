Six civilians, including a Civil Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) member, were killed while two were abducted after an encounter with armed men in Zamboanga del Norte on Friday night.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, public information chief of the Zamboanga regional police, said based on initial report the encounter occurred when the five unidentified armed men wearing camouflage uniform arrived at Brgy Piacan, Sirawai on board a pump boat around 6:05pm.

She said the encounter occurred when soldiers from the Piacan detachment monitor the arrival of the armed men.

Galvez said killed were Cafgu member Amsid Maugag Callun and five civilians, including Absar Julkanain Gumba, Kabiran Saliuddin Ginsing, Saddam Baitulla Tahir, Jaayri Bairulla Lumihig, and Muslimin Adan.

She added that a minor identified as Jering Carbi was wounded.

Galvez said the armed suspects also took a couple, identified as Rufo Roda, 62, a retired Cafgu and his wife Helen Roda, 64, at their residence.

She said the armed men used the victims as human shields to evade the pursuing troops and "withdrew towards the high seas of Sibuco, Zamboanga Del Norte using the same boat.”.

She said military and police forces are pursuing the suspects. Robina Asido/DMS