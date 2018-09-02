A Chinese ship arrived in Davao City for a port call on Friday.

“Yuan Wang 7, a Chinese government vessel, made a call at the Port of Sasa Wharf, Davao City for replenishment from on 31 August 2018,” said Maj. Ezra Balagtey, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) spokesman said Saturday.

“Her stay in the Philippines is subject to the conditions as stated through diplomatic note issued by Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA),” he said.

Balagtey said the Chinese ship is expected to leave on Monday, September 3.

It can be recalled that a Chinese research ship, Yuan Wang 3, also visited the Davao City port more than two months ago.

Last July, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Chinese vessel only docks in Davao City for replenishment.

In 2017, three vessels from China People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Task Group 150 also visited the city from April 30 to May 2.

The three vessels are the guided missile destroyer Chang Chun (DDG150), guided missile frigate Jin Zhou (FFG532) and type 903 replenishment ship Chao Hu (890). Robina Asido/DMS