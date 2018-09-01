まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,800
$100=P5,335

9月1日のまにら新聞から

Alleged NPA member killed in Mountain Province

［ 94 words｜2018.9.1｜英字 ］

An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government forces in Mountain Province on Thursday night.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman of the Army's 5th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Brgy. Mainit, Bontoc, Mt. Province around 11:20 pm.

He said the troops of 50th Infantry Battalion were conducting security patrol when they encountered an undetermined number of gunmen.

Somera said the firearms recovered include two M16 Elisco rifles. He noted that government forces did not suffer any casualty. Robina Asido/DMS