An alleged member of the New People’s Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with government forces in Mountain Province on Thursday night.

Capt. Jefferson Somera, spokesman of the Army's 5th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the encounter occurred in the vicinity of Brgy. Mainit, Bontoc, Mt. Province around 11:20 pm.

He said the troops of 50th Infantry Battalion were conducting security patrol when they encountered an undetermined number of gunmen.

Somera said the firearms recovered include two M16 Elisco rifles. He noted that government forces did not suffer any casualty. Robina Asido/DMS