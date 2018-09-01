President Rodrigo Duterte seemed to be not bothered by high rape cases in Davao City.

In a speech in Mandaue City on Thursday night, Duterte jokingly said that rape cases in his hometown were high because of many beautiful women.

"They said that Davao had many rape cases. For as long as there are many beautiful women, there are plenty of rape cases as well," he said.

"Who agrees to do it on the first request anyway? Will the woman allow it? No. 'Don’t, no, ahhh.' Nobody agrees to do it on the first try. That is rape," Duterte added.

Even inside the cinema, he said there were attempts by some guys to take advantage of women.

"Even when they’re inside the cinema, she will push him away. 'No, don’t.' There are so many beautiful women. But if you happen to sit beside someone toothless, would you still want to do that?" Duterte explained.

The Philippine National Police-Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management said 42 rape cases were recorded in Davao City during the second quarter, the highest number of rape cases among the major cities in the country.

This was followed by Quezon City, with 41 cases; Manila City, with 32 cases; Cagayan de Oro City, with 24 cases; and Zamboanga City, 21 cases.

Based on the police investigation, Davao City police chief Senior Superintendent Alexander Tagum said they found out that majority of the victims were minors who were allegedly taken advantage by their trusted peers or relatives.

"Majority of cases we recorded happened inside private dwellings, inside their houses or friend's houses. It usually happened during parties or drinking sessions," he explained.

He said these events were out of police control. Celerina Monte/DMS