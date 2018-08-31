The Escort Flotilla of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) which is composed of three ships is expected to arrive on Saturday morning with President Rodrigo Duterte visiting the contingent in the afternoon, a Philippine Navy spokesman said Thursday.

Commander Jonathan Zata said the Escort Flotilla Four of JMSDF, headed by Rear Admiral Tatsuya Fukuda, will be at Alava Wharf, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in Olongapo City for a goodwill visit to the Philippines lasting until Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Zata said Duterte may be toured inside the Japanese vessels.

Zata said the JMSDF’s Escort Flotilla Four is comprised of helicopter carrier Japanese Ship Kaga (DDH-184) with five SH-60K patrol helicopters, an Akizuki-class destroyer JS Suzutsuki (DD-117), a Murasame-class destroyer JS Inazuma (DD-105), and more or less 850 officers and crew.”

Zata said the Philippine Navy will render customary welcome ceremony for their Japanese counterpart to be followed by a press briefing with both navies’ key officials.

“In the morning it’s the usual dignitaries from the Philippine Navy, the flag officer in command will be sending his representative. There would be a short press briefing, the usual activities when we do arrival ceremonies... After that the head of the Escort Division 4 will have a courtesy call, to the most senior navy officer within the area which is commander of the Naval Education and Training Command,” he said.

It is the fifth time JMSDF vessels visited the Philippines. The fourth visit was made by JS Setogiri last May 25.

The first visit was by JS Amagiri in February, then JS Akizuki on April 13 followed by JS Osumi last April 26.

“The port visit of JMSDF Escort Division 4 is part of the normal port calls or port visit or we can also call it a goodwill visit intended primarily to engage on navy to navy activities, normally the port visits its either they come from a deployment or they would be going to a deployment and part of that routine is visiting the countries so that before they go or after their routine deployment they engaged their allied navies or navies along the way,” said Zata. Robina Asido/DMS