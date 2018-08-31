President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday that he stands by his statement that Naga City, the hometown of Vice President Leni Robredo, is a "hotbed" of shabu.

This was despite the earlier condemnation made by Robredo and the local government of Naga about Duterte's claim.

"I stand by my word that (Naga) is the hotbed of (shabu). Her brother-in-law brought drugs in Bicol. That's true," Duterte said in a speech in Mandaue City, referring to Robredo's brother-in-law, Butch Robredo.

He said that the Vice President was "in denial."

Duterte said this was the reason he earlier stated he would rather have former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to be his successor should he step down from office.

Marcos has a pending election protest against Robredo.

"If I stop now my crusade against drugs and if there is no order in this place, Philippines, and corruption will continue...I said you're better off choosing a dictator in the likes of Marcos. That is what I suggested," Duterte said. Celerina Monte/DMS