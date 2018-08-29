Malacanang advised on Tuesday a Catholic priest who alleged that a death squad was after him to file a petition for a writ of amparo before the court.

Father Amado Picardal, one of the critics of President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on illegal drugs, has said that he has gone into hiding because motorcycle-riding hitmen were allegedly after him.

"His remedy is to file a writ for amparo; writ of amparo with the Supreme Court or any court. It can be filed even in the lower courts and it will be acted upon expeditiously," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing.

He said the priest should stop declaring to media about the alleged threat on his life.

"Use the legal remedy that is available - writ (of) amparo. It's easy to avail that. You will be given the protection if there's really an evidence that there's threat to your life," Roque added.

The petition for a writ of amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty and security is violated or threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

The writ shall cover extralegal killings and enforced disappearances or threats. Celerina Monte/DMS