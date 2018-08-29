Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV should undergo psychological test first before challenging President Rodrigo Duterte to have an IQ test, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

"Well, let’s start with the psych test then we can go to an IQ test... perhaps he should begin with the test on sanity before we even talk about IQ," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a press briefing.

Trillanes dared Duterte for an IQ test after the President wondered how the senator survived the Philippine Military Academy given his character and his low IQ.

"Just to settle the matter, I am challenging Duterte to an IQ test. Even if he's plus 10, if his score is higher than me, I will resign as a senator," he said in a statement on Monday shortly after Duterte's interview criticizing him.

Trillanes said it was Duterte who could not think of a solution to many problems of the country because his IQ was low.

Pressed if Duterte would undergo psychological first before the IQ test, Roque said, "the President is not obliged to give in into any demands of anyone." Celerina Monte/DMS