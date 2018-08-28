President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday Jose Maria Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has lost his ideology.

In an interview at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City, Duterte said he was already tired of listening to Sison.

"Look at how degenerate he is. He doesn't have any ideology anymore," he said.

Duterte said Sison is more focused on the illness of other people.

"I mean...if that is the way your are fighting the revolution, you're just watching who will die, who is sick (that's not ideology)," he said.

Earlier, Sison, citing an unverified report, said Duterte was comatose.

Duterte and his Cabinet officials immediately denied Sison's allegation.

But Duterte alleged Sison has cancer in his intestine.

The two used to be friends. Their word war erupted after the peace talks between the government and the CPP-New People's Army-National Democratic Front bogged down last year. Celerina Monte/DMS