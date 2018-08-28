Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a technical working groups (TWG) of Philippine Navy, Army and Air Force will be sent to Russia to examine the military equipment they offered for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“We will send the Army there to look at them even the helicopter even the helicopters maybe we will send the TWG of the Air Force... for our submarine, the TWG of Navy. We are still looking around. We will look at the equipment that will suit our capability, that... our budget ( can afford) and if we really need the equipment,” he said during the interview at the arrival ceremony for the Philippine Navy contingent from Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2018.

Lorenzana said during his visit in Russia last week he was able to see the military equipment being offered to the Philippines.

“The good news there is I’ve seen the equipment that they offered to us: their MI 17 helicopters the submarine. I also saw other equipment in their Army exhibition in Mascow,” he said.

Lorenzana added that the AFP may also send a representative to observe the annual Army training by the Russian military.

“Yes we are invited. Every year, they conduct Army training. They have Special Forces training, Ranger shooting as well as culinary exhibition and maybe next year we will send observers if we really need that training,” he said.

“Then later on if the Army Navy and Air Force say, 'Sir we need that. Can we participate?' Then we participate,” he added.

Lorenzana went to Moscow recently, invited by Russian Minister of Defense and General of the Army Sergey Shogyu. Robina Asido/DMS