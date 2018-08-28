President Rodrigo Duterte led on Monday the commemoration of the National Heroes' Day by paying tribute to "everyday heroes."

In a speech at the Libingan ng mga Bayani ( LNMB) in Taguig City, Duterte cited as "everyday heroes" soldiers who defeated communist insurgents and terrorists; the volunteers, who have been risking their lives and safety; and police officers who have been waging war against criminality and illegal drugs.

"We honor our dedicated police officers who, through an intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs, have made our streets, neighborhoods, communities and [businesses] safer and more conducive for growth and development," he said.

Duterte said the country also honors educators and overseas Filipino workers.

"Today, let us honor ordinary Filipinos who, despite the challenges that come their way, continue to work for the well-being [of] their families, the betterment of their communities, and the advancement of our nation. These are our everyday heroes that we need our youth to emulate and look up to," the President said.

At the LNMB, the President also led the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Celerina Monte/DMS