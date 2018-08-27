President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the military to "destroy and kill" Islamic State and Al-Qaeda terrorists who only believe in a "bankrupt ideology".

He made the order during his visit to wounded troops at Camp Teodulfo Bautista headquarters in Jolo, Sulu last Saturday.

"I assure you that you have my full support as you conduct intensive military operations against these terrorist groups, particularly those who subscribe to the extremist ideologies of the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda," Duterte said.

He also reminded the soldiers not to allow themselves to fall victims or hostages of these terrorist groups. This was the reason why he provided them arms, he said.

"I’m the only President who gives out sidearms, especially here because the war here is so extreme,” he said.

“Do not surrender. That’s why I gave you sidearms ? If the two (bullets) run out, the last one is for you,” he added.

Duterte then said that he knows that Filipino soldiers are brave and are ready to die for the country.

“But like I said, don’t let them treat you like animals. My soldiers are brave and prepared to die. If you run out of bullets, just eat your last magazine,” he said.

"You are not alone in this fight. The Filipino people stand beside you, and I stand with you every step of the way as we advance the common good and promote the safety of our nation," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS