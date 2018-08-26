The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rendered medical evacuation for an injured Chinese crewman last Thursday.

Based on initial report on Saturday, the injured Chinese national was identified as Li Jiangnan, 27, crew of M/Tug Ning Hai Tuo 2 from the Henan province.

According to PCG, Li “suffered a fracture and laceration on his left three fingers when they were accidentally caught by windlass cable while underway at the vicinity waters off Indonesia last 21 August.”

“Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao Operation Center in Davao City upon received a report regarding the incident directed the PCG’s multi-role response vessel BRP Tubbataha (MRRV 4401) to render immediate assistance,” the report stated.

The rescue team met the vessel, M/V Bao An, a Hong Kong flagged bulk carrier that rendered assistance to M/Tug Ning Hai Tuo 2 in the vicinity of waters 30 nautical miles southeast of Cape San Agustin, it added.

The report said “after establishing contact with M/V Bao An, BRP Tubbataha immediately rendered medical evacuation and successfully transferred the ill crew who was accompanied by Mr. Fu Yanfei, also a crew from the same vessel.”

The PCG personnel of BRP Tubbataha turned over Li to Coast Guard Station Davao and was brought to Davao Doctors Hospital for treatment. Robina Asido/DMS