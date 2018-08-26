Two drug suspects were killed in a buy-bust operation in Camarines Sur on Friday afternoon.

Chief Insp. Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, said slain were Joselito Namia, a resident of Nabua, Camarines Sur; and Eric Escolano, a resident of Naga City.

Calubaquib said based on initial report an armed encounter occurred at the vicinity of Brgy Dolorosa, Nabua, Camarines Sur around 4:30 pm.

“After the transaction, the suspects sensed they were transacting with a police officer prompting the suspects to pull their firearms and fire at the Philippine National Police (PNP) operatives that compelled them to retaliate and immobilize the said persons,” she said.

Calubaquib said police requested for crime scene operatives to process the encounter site. Robina Asido/DMS