CEBU CITY- Two men riding in tandem on a motorcycle ambushed and shot dead a Japanese woman who heads a company 7:30 pm Friday along N Bacalzo Ave in Cebu city.

Chief Inspector Randy Caballes, chief of the Mambaling police station said the woman was heading towards inner Cebu City when her red SUV was shot at in front of gasoline station and near Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) by unidentified men.

Caballes said he learned from family members, whom he did not name, that the victim had her Japanese husband deported in Japan three years ago for domestic violence.

Police are also looking at the victim’s Filipino business partners since foreigners cannot own business in the Philippines. They are also checking on company’s transaction, through the victim, with suppliers.

Cebu City disaster chief Nagiel Banacia said victim sustained a gunshot wound in the left side of her face and head. She was wearing white shirt and white pants which were smeared with blood.

Police learned that on her way home from Talisay, she passed by SM Seaside Mall, which is halfway on her way home, to do buy groceries.

Investigators believed the gunman followed her from the mall until they found an opportunity in a stop light along N. Bacalzo a kilometer and a half away. DMS