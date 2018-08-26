Malaca?ang confirmed on Saturday the appointment of Associate Justice Teresita de Castro as the new Chief Justice, replacing Maria Lourdes Sereno, who was ousted by the High Tribunal last May.

“Bravo! Best choice for chief justice! (De Castro has) proven competence, (she is) a known nationalist and a streak of being a judicial activist!,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte chose De Castro?the most senior among the justices.

De Castro was chosen from the shortlist submitted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) to the Office of the President last Friday. Associate Justices Lucas Bersamin and Diosdado Peralta were also in the shortlist.

De Castro was among the seven associate justices who were slapped with an impeachment complaint by four lawmakers at the House of Representatives last Thursday for removing from Congress the power to try Sereno. On the basis of Solicitor General Jose Calida's quo warranto petition, Sereno was removed from her post.

Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, one of those who filed the impeachment complaint, said de Castro's appointment is a reward from Duterte for her role in the ousting Sereno.

“She won't be able to do anything. She will just say hi, hello and goodbye,” Alejano said in a phone interview. De Castro will turn 70, the retirement age for justices, on October 8. DMS