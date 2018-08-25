A Taiwanese national was arrested in a law enforcement operation in Manila on Friday morning.

National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar said the suspect was Chang Chin Haw, 31, a resident of Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

“Initial investigation disclosed that the person was the subject of surveillance operation based on the information received that he is involved in arms smuggling,” he said.

Eleazar said based on initial report from the Manila Police District the suspect was arrested during the police operation in the vicinity of Good Hope Hotel room 506 located at 518 T Mapua St., Binondo, Manila around 9 am.

He said the suspect “was about leave the premises of the said hotel using the backdoor exit. When he observed the presence of police officers, he ran back inside the hotel and he was chased until he reached room 506 where he was subdued and placed under arrest.”

Eleazar said police recovered around six kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated value of 40 million pesos, more or less 20,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition worth P 400,000 and 385 pieces of foil-wrapped substance believed to be precursor of illegal drugs.

The suspect will be charged for violation of RA 10591 or the Illegal Possession of Ammunition and RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act. Robina Asido/DMS