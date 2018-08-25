Four policemen were wounded in an ambush by alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) in Masbate City on Friday morning.

Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, Bicol region police director, said wounded were SPO2 Ariel Espiel, PO2 Leo Michael Azares, PO2 Melmar Rapsing and PO2 Rosalito Apoya II.

He said the victims were assigned at the City Police Assistance Center in Brgy. Bayombon, Masbate City.

Escobal said the victim were ambushed by an undetermined number of alleged New People's Army members in the vicinity of Brgy. Biyong, Masbate City around 7:30 am.

Capt. Joash Pramis, spokesman of the 9th Infantry Division, said based on initial report the policemen were attacked by suspected NPAs.

He said the policemen were on their way to a barangay for an activity when they were ambushed. Robina Asido/DMS