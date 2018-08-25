Two policemen were injured when a landmine exploded in Iloilo province on Friday morning.

In a statement Friday, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, regional police director, said the wounded policemen were Chief Inspector Abner Jordan and PO2 Rosenie Lebuna.

Bulalacao said based on initial report members of Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company were conducting patrol when a landmine exploded in the vicinity of Brgy. Gumboc, Leon, Iloilo around 6:30 am.

He said the two police personnel were given medical treatment.

Bulalacao said the landmine was believed to be laid by the members of the New People’s Army (NPA).

“We reiterate that the use of landmines by the NPAs is a gross violation of RA 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and other Crimes Against Humanity as well as the Ottawa Treaty banning the use of landmines whether improvised or not,” he said.

Bulalacao called on the rebels to return to the folds of the law and he also ask the public to be more vigilant and report crimes committed by the NPA to authorities. Robina Asido/DMS