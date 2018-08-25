The Metro Manila Council has unanimously agreed to continue the dry run of the Expanded High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) Traffic Scheme pending a dialogue with Congress during the council’s special session presided by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday.

“We have approved a resolution that will extend the dry run and test the carpooling program of the MMDA,” said Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, MMC Special Committee on Traffic head.

The MMC is the governing body and policy-making body of the MMDA.

The MMDA is set to hold a dialogue with Senate, members of House of Representatives, and Malaca?ang to convince government officials of the importance of the scheme.

Earlier, the Senate called for the suspension of full implementation of the scheme which bans driver only vehicles on EDSA from 7 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 9 pm.

Bautista said they have yet to wait for the assessment of the Expanded HOV Traffic Scheme that aims to encourage motorists to engage in carpooling.

“We have to continue the dry run, know the findings of the MMDA and the affected local government units regarding the Expanded HOV scheme on Edsa and inner cities,” said Bautista.

The MMDA, in coordination with the five Metro Manila cities: San Juan, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Makati and Taguig will create a study from the test run to determine the impact of the scheme to Edsa’ traffic flow.

While penalty shall not be imposed during the dry run, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia urged the motorists to cooperate.

“For our evaluation, we are calling on the participation of everyone. Participate in the carpooling program,” said Garcia.

According to Garcia, the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program have several major infrastructure and mass transportation projects in the National Capital Region lined up ? the long term answer to Metro Manila’s traffic problems.

“We cannot just wait for these projects to be done. We need to do something about it,” said Garcia, adding that next month, the Department of Public Works and Highway will start the rehabilitation of Estrella Bridge.

Metro Manila mayors have also agreed to increase the penalty for illegal parking to P1,000 and for attended and unattended vehicles to P2,000; and public utility buses going astray of the yellow lane on EDSA to P1,000 from P500 currently. DMS