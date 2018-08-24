The last two units of the Multi-Role Response Vessel (MRRV) from Japan were formally commissioned to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) service in a ceremony in Manila on Thursday morning.

The commissioning of MRRV 4410 (Bagacay) and MRRV 4411 (Cape Enga?o) was graced by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as the guest of honor and speaker and was also attended by Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

According to the PCG based on tradition, “a vessel is being commissioned to grant its identity to belong to a service and to authorize it to perform the mandated missions of the agency, fly the national ensign, jack flag and the commission pennant.”

BRP Cape Enga?o, the 10th MRRV which is under Commander Dennis Rem Labay arrived from Japan on August 20. BRP Bagacay, the ninth vessel, which is under the helm of Commander Joel Simo-ag was arrived last May 31.

Like the first eight units of MRRV, these two vessels were named after lighthouses. MRRV 4410 was named after Bagacay lighthouse in Liloan, Cebu while MRRV-4411 was named after Cape Enga?o lighthouse in Palaui Island, Santa Ana, Cagayan.

Last March, two MRRVs arrived in Manila. These are BRP Cape San Agustin (MRRV-4408 and BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409).

Other MRRV’s earlier delivered to the country were BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401), BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4402), BRP Malapascua (MRRV-4403), BRP Capones (MRRV-4404), BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407).

All of the ten vessels with standard cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles were built by the Japan Marine United (JMU) Corporation in Yokohama.

According to the PCG, “its features include fire monitors, night vision camera, radio direction finder, a work boat, and the bullet-proof navigational bridge.”

“Under the project terms, the MRRVs will be the primary rescue vessels within the PCG district’s area of responsibility (AOR) when the extent of the disaster is beyond the capability of floating assets deployed within the area; provision of assistance in the control of oil pollution and protection of the marine environment; enforcement of all applicable maritime laws within the designated AOR, particularly relating to illegal fishing and sea patrol; service as platform for rapid response during relief operations in the area; and transportation of personnel and logistical support,” it noted.

The PCG said the “MRRVs were acquired under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project which was awarded by the transportation department to the JMU Corporation.”

“It is being implemented as an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project via a tied loan extended by the Japan International Corporation Agency,” it noted.

“JMU’s winning bid is in the amount of 12,790,000,00 Japanese yen, and includes the supply of standard spare parts and tools, crew training, ocean transportation, and marine insurance,” it added. Robina Asido/DMS