The Department of National Defense (DND) does not foresee war with China despite a warning issued by President Rodrigo Duterte against China.

“We do not foresee any war with China at the moment, particularly in the West Philippine Sea,” said DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong in an interview with reporters in Camp Aguinaldo Thursday.

Andolong assures that the DND and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will always defend the country’s sovereignty “at all cost.”

“We are ready to carry out (our) mandate. However, we will do so with whatever resources we have on hand. If that would be enough well and good. If it’s not, we will leave it to chance but as I said we do not foresee any trouble,” he said.

“Our patrols will continue, regardless if we are challenged or not, because that is the mandate of the AFP that is why we really have to fast track our modernization,” he added.

In his speech in Cebu last Tuesday evening, Duterte warned China war would ensue if they explore for oil in the disputed areas in the West Philippine Sea.

“If you take that (oil) all by yourself, that can cause trouble,” the president said.

“That’s when you would see A?o (DILG OIC Secretary Eduardo A?o) bringing soldiers in... to chop down the Chinese,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS