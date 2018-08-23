Three Chinese nationals allegedly involved in kidnapping were arrested in an entrapment operation in Makati City on Tuesday morning.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District (SPD), said the arrested Chinese nationals were Wana Ping, 46, Yuan Jun, 47, and He Ping, 45 and temporarily staying at City of Dreams Hotel and Casino in Paranaque City.

Tecson said based on initial investigation the victim, identified as Chao Yu, 28, a computer engineer was abducted at his residence in Unit 717 Laureano de Trevl Tower 3, Chino Roces St, Brgy Pio Del Pilar, Makati City around 5pm last Monday.

”The incident was reported to the Makati City Police Station at about 12:09 in the morning of August 21, 2018, by a certain Richmond Acosta, and sought police assistance from Station Investigation and Detective Management Section (SIDMS), Makati City Police regarding his sister’s live-in partner, Chao Yu who was abducted and his captors (suspects) were demanding P 300, 000 for his release,” she said.

Tecson said following the report the SIDMS personnel launched an entrapment operation at Tower 3, Laureano de Trevi, chino Roces Avenue, Brgy Pio Del Pilar, Makati City at about 11:30 am

She said the operation has resulted in the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the ransom money of P100,000.

Tecson said the arrested suspects will be charged for kidnapping for ransom and will be subjected for inquest proceedings scheduled Wednesday. Robina Asido/DMS