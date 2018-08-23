The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) congratulates Airwoman 1st Class Hidilyn Diaz for winning the country's first gold medal in weightlifting at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

“The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) takes enormous pride for Hidilyn Diaz’s winning the gold medal for the Philippines in the women's 53-kilograms event in the 2018 Asian Games weightlifting competition,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman said Wednesday.

“Airwoman First Class (AW1C) Diaz epitomizes the diligence, perseverance, hard work, and dedication not only of every Airman, Soldier, Sailor, and Marine, but of every Filipino who triumphs over all adversities and challenges,” he noted.

“The entire AFP led by our Chief-of-Staff General Carlito Galvez, Jr. renders our salute to her in this yet another success in her career where she rose from humble beginnings to one of international prominence,” he added.

Major Aristides Galang, spokesman of the Philippine Air Force, said Diaz became an inspiration and pride to our countrymen that brought honor to the PAF.

“As part of the Blue Team Family, we give AW1C Diaz our snappiest salute for her discipline, perseverance and hard work that made her achieved another milestone in her career. She always proved herself with her strong dedication through the years of her training and passion to win,” he said.

“Again, Congratulations to AW1C Diaz, we are proud of you,” he added.

Aside from taking the gold medal in the 53kg category in Jakarta, Diaz is the country's third Olympic silver medalist with her achievement in 2016 Rio de Janeiro. Robina Asido/DMS