President Rodrigo Duterte hailed Tuesday Hidilyn Diaz as the first Filipino who won the gold medal in the ongoing 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Duterte announced to the crowd in Cebu City that the Philippines won its first gold medal.

"In Jakarta, we won the first gold medal in the weight lifting," he said.

He noted that Diaz is a member of the military. Diaz is an Airwoman 1st Class of the Philippine Air Force.

Diaz won in the 53 kilogram division, defeating Kristina Shermetova of Turkmenistan by one kilo. She lifted 207 kilograms to her foe's 206 kilograms.

She was an Olympic silver medalist in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Celerina Monte/DMS