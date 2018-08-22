Seven alleged members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in a military operation in Maguindanao on Monday.

Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Central commander, said the military operation was launched around 11 am against the Daesh-inspired Toraife Group at Sitio Kabasalan, Brgy Darampua, Sultan Sa Barongis, Maguindanao.

Sobejana said the series of encounters that lasted until early Tuesday morning resulted in the death of seven bandits and undetermined number of enemies wounded.

"The command is validating the reports on the ground, that among the fatalities were alias Abdullah, alleged sub-commander, alias Rasul, alias Bayan, alias Hamdan, alias Abubakar, alias Tima and alias Hairiya," he said.

"The operation was launched after confirming a report from civilian residents with the help of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) on the exact location of the Daesh Inspired-TG under Salahuddin Hassan alias Orak," he said.

"The ground troops were supported with mortar and artillery fire. Precise airstrikes further cause heavy toll on the terror group," he added.

Sobejana said the operation was targeting improvised explosive devices that were being put up by bandit group. Robina Asido/DMS