Former President Benigno Aquino III urged Tuesday Filipinos to strengthen "checks and balances" in the government by voting for the candidates who are not with the Duterte administration in the 2019 midterm elections.

Aquino made the statement during the commemoration of the 35th death anniversary of his father, former Senator Benigno Aquino Jr. at the Sto. Domingo Church in Quezon City where Vice President Leni Robredo, some senators and his Cabinet officials were present.

"Next year, 2019, midterm elections again. The message that we're going to send must be clear, not only in the senatorial elections but in all other posts," he said.

"If you agree with how the country goes right now, vote for the administration allies. But if you don't agree, not only vote for our candidates; campaign for them; strengthen those who will bring checks and balance in the government," Aquino added.

The former president said he thought that when he stepped down from his post in 2016, he would already retire and could focus on his personal life.

But with how the things have been going now, Aquino indicated that he could not just retire.

In an ambush interview, Aquino said he would actively participate in campaigning for the opposition candidates in 2019 polls.

He admitted that it could be difficult to defeat the administration candidates.

"Of course, (our) party (is) out of power, but we'll make sure that we will have good candidates. I think we have lots of issues. The truth is on our side," he added.

Meanwhile, Msgr. Gerry Santos, who officiated the mass for National Transformation, asked the public to oppose a move to change the 1987 Constitution, which is being pushed by the administration.

"No to Charter change. Philippine Constitution of 1987 is a product of People Power 1986. Let us never forget history. You know, Filipinos are bent to give in to do temptations...disowning the past and repeating the past," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS