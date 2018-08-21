Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde expressed gratitude to Senator Panfilo Lacson who recently commended the PNP's internal cleansing program.

“We would like to thank the good senator. At least they were able to appreciate our internal cleansing. Even during his time he also made a (serious) internal cleansing at the PNP,” he said.

“Maybe he saw, just like during his time, the PNP is serious... We are really serious in our internal cleansing effort and hopefully it will continue and the misfits or scalawags on our ranks will be totally eradicated,” he added.

Albayalde stressed the principles PNP follows went it comes to its internal cleansing program.

“As we always have said our internal cleansing, principle that we follows are preventive, punitive, and restorative,” he said.

“Preventive measure is already in place since the recruitment like what our DPRM ( Directorate for Personnel and Records Management) did, the publishing of names of our applicants in major newspapers nationwide in all regions and in social media so that if there are people who knows any information about the applicants they can always inform us and of course the background investigation that we do,” he added.

Albayalde thanked Lacson after the senator said the PNP is on the “right track” in its renewed internal cleansing program. Robina Asido/DMS