The last unit of the 44-meter Multi Role Response Vessel (MRRV) of the Philippine Coast Guard arrived in the country from Japan on Monday.

Capt. Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman, said BRP Cape Enga?o arrived in Pier 13, South Harbor in the morning.

MRRV-4411 was named before the Cape Enga?o lighthouse at the summit of a hill in Palaui Island in the municipality of Santa Ana, Cagayan province.

Balilo said BRP Cape Enga?o with BRP Bagacay and French built 24-meter vessel BRP Boracay are set to be formally commissioned into Philippine Coast Guard service in a ceremony at the PCG headquarters in Manila on Thursday.

BRP Bagacay, which arrived last May 31, 2018 is the 9th unit of MRRV under the PCG.

It can be recalled that last March, two MRRVs arrived in Manila. These are the BRP Cape San Agustin, the 7th unit that arrived last March 1, 2018 and BRP Cabra, the 8th unit that arrived last March 16.

Other MRRV’s that were earlier delivered in the country were BRP Tubbataha, BRP Malabrigo, BRP Malapascua, BRP Capones, BRP Suluan and BRP Sindangan.

All of these MRRV’s that were built in Yokohama were part of the total of 10 units acquired under the Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project which was awarded by the transportation department to the Japan Marine United (JMU) Corporation.

The procurement of MRRV’s was implemented as an Official Development Assistance (ODA) project, via a tied loan extended by the Japan International Corporation Agency.

The loan facility for the project covers P 7,373,700,000 out of the total project of P 8,807,700,000 while the balance of P 1,434,000,000 will be sourced from the Philippine counterpart.

It can be recalled that, Balilo has previously mentioned that “under the project terms, the MRRVs will be the primary rescue vessels within the PCG district’s area of responsibility when the extent of the disaster is beyond the capability of floating assets deployed within the area; provision of assistance in the control of oil pollution and protection of the marine environment; enforcement of all applicable maritime laws within the designated AOR, particularly relating to illegal fishing and sea patrol; service as platform for rapid response during relief operations in the area; and transportation of personnel and logistical support.”

“The MRRVs have a standard cruising speed of 25 knots, and a range of 1,500 nautical miles,” he said.

“Its features include fire monitors, night vision camera, radio direction finder, a work boat, and the bullet-proof navigational bridge,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS