Malacanang said on Monday that it regrets the resignation of National Anti-Poverty Commission Lead Convenor Liza Maza.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Maza had trust and confidence of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"We always regret when people who enjoy the trust and confidence of the President leave their post," he said.

Maza, along with three other left-leaning former party-list congressmen, went into hiding for weeks recently after a court in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija issued warrants of arrest against them for their alleged involvement in the double murder cases of two individuals during the presidency of House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

But last week, the Palayan Regional Trial Court under another judge dismissed the cases and voided the warrants of arrest against Maza and former Agrarian Reform Secretary Rafael Mariano and former Bayan Muna party-list Reps. Saturnino Ocampo and Teddy Casi?o.

Maza tendered her irrevocable resignation on Monday, citing that the most important reason for quitting from the post was Duterte's decision to cancel the peace talks with the communist rebels.

But Roque said that the government will continue the peace talks but on a local level.

With Maza's resignation, he said there could be a very long list of individuals who want to apply for the post, which she vacated.

He added that Duterte had given Maza and the other leftist leaders the opportunity to serve the public.

"It would have been a perfect opportunity for the left to show that they can lead. And of course, National Anti-Poverty Commission is a very important office in government," Roque said.

However, he added that based from the latest survey more Filipinos rated themselves less hungry during Maza's stint at NAPC. Celerina Monte/DMS