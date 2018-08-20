The Russian Embassy in Manila on Saturday hit back at United States after giving the Philippines a warning against possible acquisition of major military equipment from Moscow.

In a statement posted on its Facebook account, the Embassy said US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asia and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver interview may point to "acute attack of colonial syndrome."

“We cannot but note the outrageous remarks of Mr. Schriver about Russia itself whose Government he called 'regime'. It is worthwhile to remind Mr. Schriver that such term is used for those rulers who swept into power through coup d’?tat or other unlawful means,” it said.

The Embassy said the defense cooperation between Russia and the Philippines is a matter of bilateral relations and does not involve any third country in any way.

“This cooperation is in full compliance with all existing international arms control regimes. We believe it meets strategic interests of the Philippine nation and will definitely contribute to the regional peace and stability,” it added.

Though admitting that interoperability of military equipment may be an issue, the Embassy said some countries were able to overcome such an obstacle.

Russia also slammed the US for citing the Crimea Ukraine, the chemical attack in UK as part of its “laundry list,” saying the claims are “preposterous” and “groundless speculations”.

“We would like Mr. Schriver to be more specific and also give us American 'laundry list', including #Afghanistan, #Iraq, #Libya which have not turned out to be beacons of democracy but became a breeding ground for terrorism,” it said.

“Under the pretext of promoting democracy and protecting human rights countless horrendous crimes against humanity have been committed in those countries,” it added.

The Embassy said Russia never made any comment regarding the Philippine foreign relation, thus, it is expecting other countries to refrain from interfering into its relations with Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday also hit the US after Schriver's statement against the Philippine plan to acquire submarine from Russia.

“You want us to remain backwards? Vietnam has seven, Malaysia has two, Indonesia has about eight,” he said in a speech in Davao City.

He dared the US to explain why it warned the Philippine government from proceeding with its plan to buy a submarine from Russia.

“Give me the reason why and make it public,” he said.

When Duterte assumed office in 2016, he declared that he would take friendly stance with Russia, which he visited last year. Ella Dionisio/DMS