DAVAO CITY - President Rodrigo Duterte put up a bounty for the capture of a rouge cop, and offered the maximum of P5 million if the policeman would be turned over authorities dead.

“I will now raise the amount of P5 million per ninja cop. If you bring him to me dead, i will give you P5 million, no questions asked,” Duterte said in a speech before a crowd of more than 6,000 politicians and supporters to the newly-formed regional political party formed this year by his daughter and the provincial governors in the Davao Region.

Last year, Duterte raised the bounty from P 2 million to P3 million.

Duterte's offer was directed to the rest of the members of the Philippine National Police, who he said, may only end up with P10,000 “if you turned him alive to me”.

“I may even kick you when you go out,” he said.

Duterte made the offer a week after he dismissed the head of the Armed Forces of the Philippines health service and 20 officers, the comptroller at the Philippine Military Academy for malversing funds for cadets and after he scolded more than 200 policemen in Malacanang.

The policemen have been filed with a range of criminal and administrative cases that included involvement in kidnapping, extortion and illegal arrests.

“Those policemen are still doing illegal things. You better shape up . I will rise and fall in the issue of corruption,” he said.

“It’s enough. These policemen engaged in kidnapping are either ninja cops, or scalawags,” he added.

He assured the police they would not be doing any illegal act if they turn in a dead rouge cop.

To cops engaged in kidnapping, he ordered them to “surrender within 48 hours, because if you don’t surrender, I will add more, per month, until your wife will look for a boyfriend to kill you.”

“That’s what you want anyway, so we’ll spend the money on you,” he said, adding that the bounty would be divided between those doing intelligence gathering and to those involved in the operations against rouge policemen. DMS