Authorities confiscated more than three million pesos worth of dead seahorses in Zamboanga City last Wednesday.

In a report, the Philippine Coast Guard said these were confiscated by the joint forces from Coast Guard Station (CGS) Zamboanga, Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in a checkpoint operation at the Port of Zamboanga City around 2:35 pm.

“CGS Zamboanga received information that an oceanic container van from Tawi-tawi is carrying endangered aquatic products allegedly bound to Manila,” the report stated.

“The team immediately made a port entrance check point and intercepted the said container van,” it added.

It found a total of 15 sacks or carton bundles of dead seahorses worth P 3,600,000.00 were seized during the operation.

The report said the confiscated items were turned over to the BOC and BFAR for documentation and proper disposition.

It also mentioned that the consignee identified as Ramon Sayson was invited to the Maritime Group for further investigation. Robina Asido/DMS