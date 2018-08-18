A former member of Philippine Army was arrested for gun smuggling in Zamboanga City on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, public information officer of the Zamboanga regional police office, said the suspect was Ricardo Guillen, 41, a resident of Upper Calarian, Zamboanga City.

She said Guillen went AWOL, or absent without official leave.

Galvez said based on initial report Guillen was arrested in an entrapment operation at the vicinity of Brgy. Malagutay Zamboanga City about 4 pm.

“Transaction was first agreed at Barangay San Roque later transferred to Barangay Malagutay where the suspect used to hang out,” she said.

Galvez said during the operation authorities confiscated two M-16 upper receiver with bolt, one M-4 replica rifles and 16 live ammunition from the suspect.

“Also recovered from his possession and control the registered mark-money worth of P10, 000.00 in one thousand P1,000 bills denomination,” she said.

Galvez said after his arrest, Guillen was placed under the custody of the Zamboanga City Police Station 7 for filling of appropriate charges in court. Robina Asido/DMS