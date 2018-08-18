The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) assured on Friday it will conduct an independent investigation of the supposed missing P6.8-billion worth of illegal drugs.

This was despite an earlier statement of President Rodrigo Duterte that he was convinced that there was no such one ton of shabu allegedly placed in four lifters that found their way already on the streets in the country.

"We will conduct our investigation independent of the comment of government officials. We rest assured that this is going to be a thorough investigation based on forensic evidence," said NBI Deputy Director and Spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin.

He said that in their probe, they would look into from the arrival of the shipment, where it came from, how it was shipped from origin to destination, to the point of delivery and where the lifters are currently located.

Lavin, however, could not give any timeline as to when the investigation would be completed.

"But they (investigators) are acting fast as we have to resolve this the soonest possible time. We, however, assure that it’s going to be a thorough investigation by the NBI, that is why we cannot sacrifice the quality of investigation in the interest of time," he added.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino was the one who said that the four lifters recovered in Cavite could have been used by the drug syndicates to smuggle the illegal drugs into the country.

He also estimated that if the four lifters were filled with shabu, the amount could reach P6.8 billion.

He also expressed belief that some Bureau of Customs officials and employees could have a hand why the magnetic lifters were not detected when they arrived in the country.

But days later, Duterte, in a speech, said that the government officials should not resort in speculations, saying that he was convinced that the lifters did not contain illegal drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS