A Xiamen Airlines plane which skidded off the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Thursday night in heavy rain may be lifted out of the area Saturday morning, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Friday.

Airport officials had hoped to lift the Boeing 737 Xiamen Airlines flight MF8667 out of runway 24 Friday evening.

No one was injured among the 157 passengers who were evacuated using the aircraft's emergency chute and were brought to NAIA Terminal 1 where they were given blankets and food by the airline and airport personnel. The passengers were later billeted at a nearby hotel.

"It is with deep regret that runway closure has to be extended until 0500H tomorrow, August 18, 2018. Recovery operations continue as of press time using two mobile cranes with a joint lifting capacity of more than what is required to lift the 43 tons disabled aircraft," a statement by the MIAA said Friday evening.

At least 49 international and local flights were cancelled while seven were diverted to Clark International Airport and Cebu, the MIAA said.

"Mobilization process takes 3 hours and another 3 hours to demobilize. Aircraft recovery will happen in between. Among others, soil condition, wind speed and lightning alerts are major considerations during mobilization and actual lifting of the aircraft," the MIAA statement added.

MIAA advised passengers of affected flights to coordinate with their airlines for announcements. DMS