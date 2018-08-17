A suspended policeman was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City on Wednesday night.

Supt. Jenny Tecson, public information officer of the Southern Police District (SPD), said the arrested police personnel was PO1 Jeffrey Amador, 29,.

She said Amador was arrested by joint elements of Philippine National Police (PNP), SPD and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in a buy-bust operation in the vicinity of 23 F Providencia St., Brgy Central Signal, Taguig City around 8:45 pm.

Tecson said the operation against Amador was conducted after he was reported by his wife for his alleged involvement on illegal drugs and physical abuse.

“The operation against PO1 Amador stemmed from a complaint from his wife Michelle Amador y Villasotto, 22 years old, and residing at Blk II, Lot 5, Herbs St., Lower Bicutan, Taguig City for repeatedly inflicting harm or beating her without apparent reason and she can no longer withstand this uncontrollable behavior of PO1 Amador,” she said.

“She (Michelle) also narrated that before PO1 Amador entered the service in December 29, 2014 he is already hooked into drugs. But, she is hopeful that Amador will change for the better. However, this did not happened instead he become her nightmare,” she noted.

“With her revelation, the SPD now has validated that PO1 Amador has been involved in illegal activities for drug pushing (Sec 5, RA 9165) which were subject of monitoring by the SPD even before his wife has surfaced,” she added.

Tecson said the report of Amador’s wife prompted the filing of a physical abuse and psychological abuse in relation to Republic Act 9262 (Violence Against Women and their Children) case against him at the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office on June 15, 2018.

She added that Amador was part of the personnel at the PCP ( Police Community Precinct) 1, Taguig City Police Station who were relieved in July 4, 2017.

Tecson said authorities also recovered five sachets of white crystalline substance of suspected shabu and one Cal. 45 pistol with one magazine and five live ammunition from the suspect during the arrest.

“Cases for violation of RA 9165 (The Comprehensive dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (The Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunitions will be filed against PO1 Amador,” she said.

“For the administrative case, he will undergo summary dismissal proceedings,” she added. Robina Asido/DMS